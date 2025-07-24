Logo
House Democrats raise concerns about T-Mobile role in 'Trump Mobile' service
FILE PHOTO: A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 02:08AM
WASHINGTON :Three Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee raised serious concerns about T-Mobile's involvement in the Trump Organization's self-branded mobile service and a $499 smartphone dubbed Trump Mobile.

Representative Frank Pallone, the ranking member of the committee and two other committee members, asked T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to answer questions about the company's dealings with the Trump organization. "We are specifically concerned that T-Mobile’s business relationship with the Trump Organization — while Donald Trump is serving as President of the United States — presents a conflict of interest that will harm the American people," they wrote in a letter Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
