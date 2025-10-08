HSBC raises 2025 average silver price forecast to $38.56 per ounce

HSBC on Wednesday raised its average silver price forecasts for 2025 to $38.56 per ounce from $35.14 citing expectations for high gold prices, renewed investor demand, and anticipated volatile trading.

The bank also raised its forecast for 2026 to $44.50 from $33.96 earlier and $40 from $31.79 for 2027.

"We look for a wide $45.00-53.00/oz range for the remainder of 2025 and a wide $40.00-55.00/oz range next year with the highs likely coming in 1H’26 followed by moderating and falling prices in 2H'26 as London inventories build, gold prices are expected to moderate and greater physical supply is mobilized," HSBC added.