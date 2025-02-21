Who is Singaporean biotech tycoon Huang Zhenhua, whose assets have been frozen over US$830m suit by Novo Nordisk

SINGAPORE: The worldwide assets of Singapore-based biotech firm KBP Biosciences and its founder Huang Zhenhua have been frozen amid a lawsuit filed by Novo Nordisk.

In a ruling by Singapore’s International Commercial Court last Friday (Feb 14) and made public on Tuesday, the Danish drugmaker is seeking up to US$830 million in damages from KBP.

Novo Nordisk alleges it was misled when it bought a new drug to treat hypertension and kidney disease from KBP in a deal for up to US$1.3 billion in 2023.

In June 2024, the pharmaceutical giant announced a loss of around US$800 million in relation to the drug following adverse clinical trial results.

"SERIAL ENTREPRENEUR"

Originally from Shandong, China before becoming a Singaporean, Dr Huang has been described in various media reports as a "serial entrepreneur".

According to KBP's website, he has been involved in drug research and development for over 20 years, and obtained his PhD from Shenyang Pharmaceutical University.

He founded Xuanzhu Biopharm in 2002 and sold the company to Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings in 2012. He was also an executive director and shareholder of Sihuan, before its delisting from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in 2009. It relisted in Hong Kong in 2010.

Dr Huang founded KBP in 2011 in Shandong, with Judge Philip Jeyaretnam noting in his ruling that he owns a 40 per cent stake in the company, which is currently incorporated in Singapore.

KBP also lists an office at International Plaza along Anson Road as its global headquarters, and has operations in China and the United States.

According to KBP's website, the company is involved in R&D with a focus on solutions for hypertension, heart and kidney disease, and infectious diseases.