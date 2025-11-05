Huawei's Chinese EV partner Seres' shares fall nearly 2% in Hong Kong trading debut

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Seres Group, the EV partner of technology firm Huawei, fell almost 2 per cent in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday after it raised $1.84 billion in a listing.

Seres Group, already listed in Shanghai, sold 108.6 million shares at HK$131.50 each in the deal where the initial number of shares was increased during the bookbuilding process due to strong demand.

The stock started trading at HK$128.9, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.3 per cent early on Wednesday.

The retail portion of Seres' listing was nearly 133 times oversubscribed while the institutional tranche was about 9 times oversubscribed, according to the company's regulatory filings.