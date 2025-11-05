Logo
Logo

Business

Huawei's Chinese EV partner Seres' shares fall nearly 2% in Hong Kong trading debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Huawei's Chinese EV partner Seres' shares fall nearly 2% in Hong Kong trading debut

Huawei's Chinese EV partner Seres' shares fall nearly 2% in Hong Kong trading debut

A logo is seen on a Seres car during an event at the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon

05 Nov 2025 09:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Seres Group, the EV partner of technology firm Huawei, fell almost 2 per cent in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday after it raised $1.84 billion in a listing.

Seres Group, already listed in Shanghai, sold 108.6 million shares at HK$131.50 each in the deal where the initial number of shares was increased during the bookbuilding process due to strong demand.

The stock started trading at HK$128.9, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 1.3 per cent early on Wednesday.

The retail portion of Seres' listing was nearly 133 times oversubscribed while the institutional tranche was about 9 times oversubscribed, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement