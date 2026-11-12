HubSpot co-founder Brian Halligan returns as CEO

Nov 12 : Customer software platform HubSpot said on Thursday co-founder Brian Halligan would return as chief executive officer, replacing Yamini Rangan.

• Rangan is stepping down as CEO and from the board, effective November 12, but will remain with the company through December 1 for smooth transition. She has led HubSpot since September 2021

• Halligan, who co-founded HubSpot in 2005 with technology chief Dharmesh Shah, served as CEO for 16 years, leading the company through its IPO

• Under Rangan's tenure, the company said it grew from 135,000 customers to more than 311,000, and from $1.3 billion in revenue in 2021 to an expected $3.7 billion in 2026

• HubSpot also said finance chief Kate Bueker will retire on February 11

• Karen Burgess, currently senior vice president and chief financial officer of Adobe's creativity and productivity business unit, will join HubSpot as executive vice president of finance on November 30 and succeed Bueker as CFO on February 11

• Bueker will then serve in an advisory role through December 31, 2027

• HubSpot also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 forecasts on Thursday

• It offers customer relationship management software, including marketing, sales and service tools, to growing businesses, mainly small and medium-sized companies