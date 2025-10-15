Hyundai Motor India appoints Tarun Garg as chief, MD

Hyundai Motor India has appointed its current whole-time director Tarun Garg as managing director and CEO, effective January 1, 2026, the automaker said in an exchange filing late on Tuesday.

Garg will succeed Unsoo Kim, the current MD, who will return to South Korea to take on a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Co., effective December 31, 2025.

Hyundai Motor India, the Indian arm of the South Korean automaker, is also planning to invest 450 billion rupees ($5.07 billion) by fiscal year 2030 to ramp up capacity and expand research and development (R&D).

According to a presentation shared on Wednesday, around 60 per cent of the investment will be allocated to R&D, with the remaining used for product upgrades and capacity enhancement.

The Indian unit is targeting double-digit earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 11 per cent–14 per cent between fiscal year 2026 and 2030, and expects to achieve a 7 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in domestic sales over the next five financial years.

($1 = 88.7380 Indian rupees)