Hyundai Motor to investigate employment practices by suppliers, contractors

SEOUL :Hyundai Motor said on Friday that it will investigate the employment practices by suppliers and their subcontractors, after hundreds of workers at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility under construction in the state of Georgia were detained in a major raid by U.S. authorities.

"We take our responsibility as a corporate citizen seriously, and incidents like this remind us of the importance of robust oversight throughout our entire supply chain and contractor network," the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

It said its North America chief manufacturing officer, Chris Susock, "will now assume governance of the entire megasite in Georgia, and we will conduct an investigation to ensure all suppliers and their subcontractors comply with all laws and regulations."