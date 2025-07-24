Hyundai Motor warns of bigger hit from US tariffs after Q2 profit fall

SEOUL :Hyundai Motor posted a decline in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday as U.S. tariffs on vehicles and parts started to weigh on its bottom line and warned of a bigger impact in the current quarter.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia is the world's third-biggest automaking group by sales, booked operating profit of 3.6 trillion won ($2.64 billion) for the April-to-June period, down 16 per cent from 4.28 trillion won in the same period a year earlier. The result compared to a 3.5 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 22 analysts.

The South Korean automaker said U.S. tariffs cost the company 828 billion won ($606.37 million) in the second quarter, and the impact will be larger in the July to September period.

Hyundai's results illustrate the stakes for South Korean officials, who are under pressure to come up with a trade deal after Washington and Tokyo reached an agreement this week that will cut tariffs on its Japanese rivals.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The South Korean automaker said it was sticking to its annual profit target for now, but it will update the plan after the August 1 deadline for reciprocal tariffs to take effect.

While U.S. tariffs pose risks to its operations, the weaker South Korean currency helped cushion some of the blow from the tariffs, it added.

"Hyundai Motor will continue to monitor its annual profitability guidance and flexibly adjust its targets in line with global market conditions," the company said in a statement.

South Korean companies have been on tenterhooks after Washington reached a deal with Japan this week that lowers tariffs on auto imports and spares Tokyo from punishing new levies on other goods.

South Korea's finance ministry said on Thursday that talks due to be held on Friday between top Seoul and Washington officials over tariffs have been rescheduled because of a scheduling conflict for U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Hyundai Motor said its revenue rose 7 per cent from a year earlier to 48.3 trillion won, versus an analysts' consensus of 47 trillion won.

The automaker's shares fell 3.2 per cent after the earnings announcement.

($1 = 1,366.2000 won)