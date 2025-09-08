Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

Hyundai's electric air taxi startup Supernal has paused work on its aircraft program after recent staff cuts and the departure of its CEO and chief technology officer, TechCrunch reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Supernal announced the departure of CEO Jaiwon Shin late last week. David McBride, the CTO, has also left, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.