Logo
Logo

Business

Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

Hyundai's eVTOL startup Supernal pauses work following executive departures, TechCrunch reports

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past an advert for a Supernal concept eVTOL (electric take off and landing vehicle) at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 22, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

08 Sep 2025 04:19AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hyundai's electric air taxi startup Supernal has paused work on its aircraft program after recent staff cuts and the departure of its CEO and chief technology officer, TechCrunch reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Supernal announced the departure of CEO Jaiwon Shin late last week. David McBride, the CTO, has also left, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement