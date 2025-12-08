IBM nears roughly $11 billion deal for Confluent, WSJ reports

Dec 7 : IBM is in advanced talks to acquire data infrastructure company Confluent for about $11 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as Monday, according to the report.

Confluent has a market capitalization of about $8.09 billion, as per LSEG-compiled data.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Confluent and IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.