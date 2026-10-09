IMF invites BOJ chief Ueda to speak on November 6

TOKYO, Oct 9 : Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been invited to speak at the International Monetary Fund's central banking lecture on November 6, the IMF said on Friday.

After delivering a speech, Ueda will hold a conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, according to the IMF's announcement posted on its website.

The BOJ has yet to formally announce Ueda's appearance at the event.

The event will follow the BOJ's two-day policy meeting concluding on October 30. A subsequent meeting will be held on December 17-18. Many market players expect the BOJ to raise interest rates again by year-end, after having delivered two hikes this year including one in September.