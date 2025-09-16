Logo
Logo

Business

IMF says Vietnam's 2025 GDP growth to slow to 6.5% on US tariff effects
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

IMF says Vietnam's 2025 GDP growth to slow to 6.5% on US tariff effects

IMF says Vietnam's 2025 GDP growth to slow to 6.5% on US tariff effects

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a shoe factory for export in Hanoi, Vietnam December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

16 Sep 2025 09:39AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI :Vietnam's economic growth is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent this year due to the effects of the U.S. tariff, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, after growth of 7.09 per cent last year.

"Downside risks are high," the IMF said in a statement, adding that growth will decelerate further next year on unwinding of some one-off government stimulus measures.

"A further escalation in global trade tensions or a tightening of global financial conditions could weaken further exports and investment," it said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement