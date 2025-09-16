IMF says Vietnam's 2025 GDP growth to slow to 6.5% on US tariff effects

HANOI :Vietnam's economic growth is projected to slow to 6.5 per cent this year due to the effects of the U.S. tariff, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, after growth of 7.09 per cent last year.

"Downside risks are high," the IMF said in a statement, adding that growth will decelerate further next year on unwinding of some one-off government stimulus measures.

"A further escalation in global trade tensions or a tightening of global financial conditions could weaken further exports and investment," it said.