IMF's Georgieva says initial signs from US on digital deregulation are encouraging
FILE PHOTO: Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

01 Apr 2025 04:23AM
WASHINGTON : Initial signs from the Trump administration on its plans to deregulate digital assets are "quite encouraging," International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview on Monday.

"There has been some overdose regulation in some cases," Georgieva said, citing what she called underwhelming economic growth in the last years. "So removing barriers for entrepreneurship and growth is a good thing."

Georgieva said moves to deregulate should be done carefully without creating financial risks, but initial signs from the White House showed the Trump administration was focused on striking the right balance between over- and under-regulation.

Source: Reuters
