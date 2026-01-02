Logo
India approves electronic component projects worth $4.6 billion
FILE PHOTO: A worker arranges battery charger circuit boards at a mobile phone battery manufacturing plant in Noida, India, October 12, 2018. Picture taken October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

02 Jan 2026 05:10PM
Jan 2 : ‌India has approved projects worth 418.63 billion rupees ($4.64 billion) from a host of companies to boost domestic manufacturing of electronic components under an incentive scheme, the country's IT ministry said on Friday.

Global majors Samsung Electronics, ‌Tata Electronics and Foxconn were among ‌the companies whose projects were approved to receive government subsidies under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which has an outlay of 229.19 billion rupees. The projects include the manufacture of enclosures for ‍mobile phones, camera sub-assemblies and other components.  

India has been stepping up efforts to boost electronics manufacturing, launching a series of incentive programs to attract global ​and domestic investors, expand ‌local manufacturing capacity, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains across multiple sectors.

India's electronics ​manufacturing sector produced goods worth $125 billion in the year ⁠to March 2025. The ‌government hopes to increase this to $500 billion ​by fiscal 2031.

The projects approved on Friday are spread across eight states and are ‍expected to produce parts worth 2.58 trillion rupees ($28.62 ⁠billion), while employing about 34,000 individuals, according to the ​IT ministry..

($1 = 90.1440 ‌Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
