India exchanges BSE, NSE restrict access to websites for overseas users, sources say
FILE PHOTO: Men walk past a screen displaying market results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

07 May 2025 02:04PM
MUMBAI :India's top two exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd, have restricted access to their websites for overseas users, two sources familiar with the matter said.

This does not impact the ability of overseas investors to trade, the sources said.

"BSE, being a critical market infrastructure institution (MII), proactively and continuously monitors risks at domestic and international level for potential cyber threats," a spokesperson for BSE said in response to an email from Reuters.

"Based on such monitoring of cyber traffic, as a precautionary and protective measure, websites/locations are blocked to protect users and systems," the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters
