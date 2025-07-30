Logo
Logo

Business

India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats from space
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats from space

India launches NASA-ISRO satellite to track climate threats from space

FILE PHOTO: NASA and Indian Space Research Organization logos are seen in this illustration taken May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

30 Jul 2025 08:12PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BENGALURU :India launched on Wednesday a $1.5 billion, first-of-its-kind radar imaging satellite built in collaboration with NASA, deploying it to help enhance global monitoring of climate change and natural disasters.

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, or NISAR satellite, is the first such collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and U.S. space agency NASA.

It took off from India's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 1210 GMT or 1740 local time atop a medium-lift rocket, marking a milestone in space cooperation and bolstering India's profile in low-cost, high-impact satellite missions.

NISAR is the world's first radar imaging satellite to use two radar frequencies - the L-band provided by NASA and the S-band developed by ISRO - to track minute changes in the Earth's surface, including movements as small as a centimetre, the space agencies have said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement