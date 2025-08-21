India passes bill to ban online games played with money

India's government on Thursday passed a bill to ban online games played with money, which analysts expect to be a heavy blow for an industry that has attracted billions of dollars of foreign investment.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 prohibits "harmful" online money gaming services, advertisements and financial transactions related to them, with the government citing psychological and financial harm it says such games can cause.

Nazara Tech's stock slumped on Wednesday after a Reuters report on the proposed bill, and declined 11 per cent on Thursday - on track to lose 21 per cent in two sessions, its steepest two-day fall.

Other gaming-related companies such as Delta Corp fell about 3 per cent on Wednesday after the report, and extended its losses to fall 2 per cent on the day.

The Indian market for such gaming is set to be worth $3.6 billion by 2029, venture capital firm Lumikai said.