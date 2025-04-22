Logo
Business

India under tariff pressure to give Amazon and Walmart full market access, FT reports
22 Apr 2025 12:14PM
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion ecommerce market, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and U.S. government officials.

The U.S. plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on ecommerce in wide-ranging talks on a U.S.-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.

Source: Reuters
