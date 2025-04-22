India under tariff pressure to give Amazon and Walmart full market access, FT reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intends to press India to give online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart full access to its $125 billion ecommerce market, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing industry executives, lobbyists and U.S. government officials.

The U.S. plans to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for a level playing field on ecommerce in wide-ranging talks on a U.S.-India trade agreement set to also cover sectors from food to cars, the newspaper reported.