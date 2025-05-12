Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indian IT exporter LTIMindtree bags $450 million deal, its largest ever
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indian IT exporter LTIMindtree bags $450 million deal, its largest ever

Indian IT exporter LTIMindtree bags $450 million deal, its largest ever

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of LTIMindtree logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

12 May 2025 04:12PM (Updated: 12 May 2025 04:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Indian software services exporter LTIMindtree bagged a $450 million multi-year deal, its largest ever, the company said on Monday.

Its shares rose as much as 7.7 per cent. They were trading about 6 per cent higher before the news, tracking a broader IT sector rally on easing global recession worries.

LTIMindtree said the customer was a global agribusiness company, without disclosing the name.

The deal comes at a time when larger peers are struggling to secure mega deals as macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff risks weighed on India's $283 billion IT sector.

Large deals are key revenue drivers for IT services companies.

Last month, the company reported fourth quarter revenue that marginally missed estimates.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement