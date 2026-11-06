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India's Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok AI tools for enterprises
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India's Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok AI tools for enterprises

India's Coforge joins SpaceX partner network to deploy Grok AI tools for enterprises

xAI Grok logo is seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Nov 2026 03:46PM (Updated: 06 Nov 2026 03:52PM)
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Nov 6 : Indian IT services firm Coforge has joined the SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network to help companies integrate the Grok artificial intelligence portfolio into their operations, it said on Friday.

Here are further details:

• Coforge will participate as a "Transformation Partner", developing industry-specific Grok solutions and deploying them within clients' existing systems and workflows, the company said

• It did not disclose financial details of the partnership

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• The deployments will be handled through Momentuum Blue, Coforge's customer-facing engineering unit, which embeds teams of engineers and AI agents within client organisations and links their work to agreed business targets

• Coforge said the partnership would draw on its AI-led engineering and modernisation services, including its Nuuron enterprise AI platform

• "From software modernization and customer service to enterprise applications, we bring the industry context, engineering expertise and adoption capabilities to turn Grok's technology into solutions," said Anup Nair, chief AI commercial officer, Coforge

• The Grok portfolio includes tools for chat, research, analysis, software development, conversational services, and image and video generation

• The SpaceXSI network is a partner programme for companies building products and services using Grok for customers and prospective clients, Coforge said

Source: Reuters
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