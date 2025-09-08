Logo
India's Infosys to consider buyback of shares
FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Infosys logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Sep 2025 09:14PM
BENGALURU :India's Infosys will consider a proposal for a buyback of equity shares on September 11, the IT services company said on Monday.

Source: Reuters
