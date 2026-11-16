India's Mphasis says clients boost cybersecurity spending as AI-driven threats rise

Nov 16 : Blackstone-backed Mphasis said companies globally are increasing cybersecurity spending in the race to strengthen their defences, CEO Nitin Rakesh told Reuters, as AI enables increasingly sophisticated attacks that are faster and cheaper.

Banks and insurers are leading the increase in cybersecurity spending, aided by larger technology budgets and regulatory requirements, while retailers and consumer firms are also stepping up investments to protect customer data, Rakesh said last week, without providing figures.

The comments follow a record $6.3 billion theft from cryptocurrency exchange Binance last month, in which hackers used social engineering and compromised AI tools, highlighting the growing complexity of cyber threats.

Against that backdrop, companies are stepping up cybersecurity spending as AI makes attacks faster and cheaper and increases the number of vulnerabilities they must address.

IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report underscored the trend, finding AI-driven attacks rose 56 per cent from a year earlier, while the global average cost of a data breach climbed 12 per cent to nearly $5 million.

A related survey found awareness of advanced AI cyber threats prompted 85 per cent of organisations to plan higher security spending, versus 64 per cent after suffering a breach.

Rakesh said clients were increasingly investing in identity and access controls covering employees, software accounts and automated agents, while also using AI to detect and fix vulnerabilities.

While threat detection is already heavily automated, fixing vulnerabilities still requires significant manual work, he said.

"You can't really throw people at that problem because you won't be able to keep up with the volume that is required in the time-frame that you need to fix those patches," Rakesh said.