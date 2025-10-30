Logo
India's Reliance Jio users to get 18-month free access to Google's Gemini AI Pro
India's Reliance Jio users to get 18-month free access to Google's Gemini AI Pro

Gemini logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

30 Oct 2025 07:53PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 07:59PM)
Google's Gemini AI Pro subscription plan will be offered for free to Reliance Jio users in India for 18 months, the companies said on Thursday.

Source: Reuters
