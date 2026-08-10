Logo
Logo

Business

India's TCS flags alleged exposure of some employee data, says customer data not impacted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's TCS flags alleged exposure of some employee data, says customer data not impacted

India's TCS flags alleged exposure of some employee data, says customer data not impacted

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before a press conference announcing the company's quarterly results in Mumbai, India, January 11, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

10 Aug 2026 06:49PM (Updated: 10 Aug 2026 07:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 10 : Tata Consultancy Services has received alerts alleging the possible exposure of certain employee-related data, India's largest IT firm said on Monday, adding that there was no indication that customer data or systems have been impacted.

The information referenced in the alerts appears to be over-four-year old and limited to basic employee information, TCS said in a statement, without offering further details including who has issued the alerts and when. 

TCS said it has had safeguards in place for over two years against the manner in which this attack was carried out. Its own operational systems have not been impacted, the IT firm said.  

"Based on the current review, these controls remain effective, and the Company continues to monitor the environment closely," it said. 

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement