India's TCS flags alleged exposure of some employee data, says customer data not impacted

Aug 10 : Tata Consultancy Services has received alerts alleging the possible exposure of certain employee-related data, India's largest IT firm said on Monday, adding that there was no indication that customer data or systems have been impacted.

The information referenced in the alerts appears to be over-four-year old and limited to basic employee information, TCS said in a statement, without offering further details including who has issued the alerts and when.

TCS said it has had safeguards in place for over two years against the manner in which this attack was carried out. Its own operational systems have not been impacted, the IT firm said.

"Based on the current review, these controls remain effective, and the Company continues to monitor the environment closely," it said.