Logo
Logo

Business

India's Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI for AI-powered software development
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

India's Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI for AI-powered software development

India's Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI for AI-powered software development

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Tech Mahindra logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Oct 2026 10:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 22 : Indian IT services firm Tech Mahindra said on Thursday it has partnered with SpaceXSI to use AI to help companies modernise legacy applications and speed up software development.

• India's fifth-largest IT firm will also be bringing in chatbot Grok Build to set up industry-specific solutions

• The partnership will focus on supporting organizations across key sectors such as technology, telecommunications and banking, financial services

• While Tech Mahindra has similar pacts with Google Gemini and Microsoft, this is the first time an Indian IT major is collaborating with the AI division of rocket maker SpaceX

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement