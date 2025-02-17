Logo
Business

Indonesia books $3.45 billion trade surplus in January after weak imports
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on a ship carrying containers at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

17 Feb 2025 12:30PM
JAKARTA : Indonesia booked a $3.45 billion merchandise trade surplus in January, bigger than expected, amid surprisingly weak imports, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a surplus of $1.91 billion for January.

Imports last month were worth $18 billion, down 2.67 per cent from the same month a year earlier, in contrast with analysts' forecast of a 9.95 per cent growth.

Exports rose 4.68 per cent on an annual basis in January to $21.45 billion, compared with 6.99 per cent growth expected in the poll.

Source: Reuters
