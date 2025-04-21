Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia books larger-than-expected US$4.3 billion trade surplus in March
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia books larger-than-expected US$4.3 billion trade surplus in March

Indonesia books larger-than-expected US$4.3 billion trade surplus in March

A truck drives past stacks of container at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Aug 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

21 Apr 2025 12:18PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2025 01:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported on Monday (Apr 21) a US$4.33 billion trade surplus in March, more than expected and the widest in four months as shipments beat estimates and imports were weaker than anticipated.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected a surplus of US$2.64 billion in March. The March surplus was the largest since November 2024, according to LSEG data. 

Exports from the resource-rich country have rebounded from lows reached after the end of a commodity boom in 2022, but shipments could soon be affected by dimming global trade outlook due to the US tariff policies. 

The United States has announced a 32 per cent tariff on Indonesian products, which has been paused for 90 days. Several Indonesian ministers have been in Washington since last week to try to negotiate a deal to avoid the tariff.

Exports rose 3.16 per cent on an annual basis in March to US$23.25 billion, official data showed on Monday, compared with a 3.40 per cent fall expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Imports were worth US$18.92 billion, the statistics bureau said, up 5.34 per cent on a yearly basis, compared with the poll's prediction of a 6.6 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Indonesia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement