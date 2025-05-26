Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Indonesia central bank to give nearly $5 billion flexibility to banks to manage liquidity
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Indonesia central bank to give nearly $5 billion flexibility to banks to manage liquidity

Indonesia central bank to give nearly $5 billion flexibility to banks to manage liquidity

FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/ File Photo

26 May 2025 12:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA :The Indonesian central bank's policy to cut a secondary reserve requirement to 4 per cent from 5 per cent starting from June will provide banks with 78.45 trillion rupiah ($4.84 billion) of liquidity they can manage more flexibly, a senior official said on Monday.

The comments were made by Solikin M. Juhro, Bank Indonesia's head of macroprudential policy, at a press conference. 

The central bank announced the planned reduction last week, when it also delivered its third interest rate cut since September, intended to bolster growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

BI has also announced it would increase the maximum level of foreign funding local banks can take, to 35 per cent of their capital from 30 per cent, starting from June, a policy also meant to increase liquidity and support loan growth, Solikin said.

($1 = 16,210.0000 rupiah)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement