Indonesia discussing oil refinery plan with India's Essar Group, energy minister says

JAKARTA, Feb 5 : Indonesia's energy minister Bahlil Lahadalia on Thursday said he has met with Indian conglomerate Essar Group and Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina to discuss a plan to develop an oil refinery in the country.

In the meeting, Bahlil said they discussed the strengthening of Indonesia's domestic oil refining capacity and value-added industries, according to a post on his verified Instagram account.

"This investment plan is expected to align with government policy and contribute to strengthening national energy security," Bahlil said, without sharing further details.

Pertamina, Essar and a spokesperson for Bahlil did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking comments and details about the plan.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Indonesia aims to lower its fuel imports as part of ambitious goals set by President Prabowo Subianto to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Pertamina has long-standing plans to upgrade many of its refineries and has recently concluded the $7.4 billion upgrade of its Balikpapan facility.

Pertamina has also merged its refinery and logistic units to improve its downstream business operations.