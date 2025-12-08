Indonesia expects to earn $179 million from planned gold export tax

JAKARTA, Dec 8 : Potential state revenues in 2026 from Indonesia's planned gold export tax could reach 3 trillion rupiah ($179.75 million) while a coal export tax could reap 20 trillion rupiah ($1.20 billion), its finance minister said on Monday.

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa told a parliamentary hearing that the timing for the implementation of the coal export tax is still under discussion after previously saying it could be introduced next year.

The finance ministry has said that plans to impose a gold export tax in the range of 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent next year would enable rates on gold products to be cut, which will boost domestic processing, while the tariff on coal will support Indonesia's transition to clean energy.

"The formulation of export duty policies for gold and coal aims to optimise revenue, promote higher economic growth, and improve the investment climate," Purbaya said.

($1 = 16,690 rupiah)