Indonesia imports rise stronger-than-expected 7.17% y/y in September, data shows

JAKARTA :Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $4.34 billion in September, official data showed on Monday, lower than the $4.79 billion forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, as both exports and imports came in above market expectations

Imports rose by 7.17 per cent from a year earlier to $20.34 billion in September, beating economists' expectations of a 1 per cent rise, and exports rose 11.41 per cent to $24.68 billion in September, stronger than an expected 7.72 per cent increase.

Statistics Indonesia is due to release October inflation rates and other economic indicators later on Monday.