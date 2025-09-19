Indonesia mulls incentives to keep US dollars in domestic market, Finance Minister says

JAKARTA : Indonesia's government is considering offering an incentive to make the public put any U.S. dollars they hold into the domestic financial market rather than send them abroad, the finance minister said on Friday.

Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said such a move would be aimed at boosting the country's foreign exchange reserves as well as providing enough dollar financing for various projects.

"I just found out that every month, many Indonesians send money abroad... We will prevent this by providing attractive incentives so that they don't have to bother sending their dollars abroad," he told a press conference.

The minister said the incentive would be designed using a market-based scheme.