Indonesia palm oil group GAPKI urges government to delay levy hike

JAKARTA : The Indonesia Palm Oil Association, GAPKI, on Friday urged the government to delay a planned hike in the palm oil export levy warning it could harm competitiveness amid global trade uncertainties due to the U.S. tariffs and geopolitical tension.

Indonesia is due to raise its palm oil export levy to between 4.75 per cent and 10 per cent from May 17 to help fund a biodiesel blending mandate as well as a palm oil replanting programme. The levy currently stands at 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

"The situation is full of uncertainties and it is a big risk to launch a policy that will impact competitiveness of Indonesia's palm oil exports," GAPKI said in a letter addressed to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, is facing proposed U.S. tariffs of 32 per cent, while number two producer Malaysia faces a 24 per cent rate. The tariffs have been put on hold until July.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It is feared that this will make Indonesian palm oil exports increasingly uncompetitive compared to Malaysia, especially for the U.S. market which is currently dominated by Indonesia," the group said.

Malaysia charges an export duty of between 3 per cent and 10 per cent, depending on the price of palm oil. For May, the duty has been set at 10 per cent.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati said previously that Indonesia would adjust its crude palm oil export tax to reduce the burden on exporters from U.S. tariffs. The tax is separate to the levy.

Meanwhile, heightened tension between major palm oil buyers India and Pakistan has sparked concern about reduced demand, GAPKI said.

"There is no permanent ceasefire between India and Pakistan yet that had caused buyers from both nations to delay purchase of crude palm oil and its derivatives," the group added.

The finance ministry and coordinating ministry of economics did not immediately respond to a request for comments.