Business

Indonesia president signs regulation on keeping export proceeds onshore
FILE PHOTO: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks during a press conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured), at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/File Photo

17 Feb 2025 02:23PM
JAKARTA : Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday said he has signed a regulation that will require exporters of resources other than oil and gas to keep all proceeds onshore for at least a year, effective from March 1.

Oil and gas exporters will be required to comply with existing rules on export proceeds that have been in place since 2023, he told a press conference.

The new measure is expected to add $80 billion to Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves this year, the president said.

Exporters will be allowed to use the proceeds if they are converted into rupiah, or for business operations such as dividend payments, procurement of raw materials or repayment of loans, Prabowo said.

Source: Reuters
