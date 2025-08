JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual economic growth accelerated to 5.12 per cent in the second quarter from 4.87 per cent in the previous three months, official data showed on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had expected growth of 4.80 per cent. The second-quarter growth rate was the fastest since the second quarter of 2023, data from the statistics bureau showed.

On a non-seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 4.04 per cent in April-June, Statistics Indonesia said.