Indonesia Q3 GDP growth at 5.04% y/y, official data shows

JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual economic growth decelerated slightly to 5.04 per cent in the third quarter, from 5.12 per cent in the April-June quarter, official data showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had expected growth of 5.00 per cent.

On a non-seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product growth eased to 1.43 per cent in July-September, Statistics Indonesia said.

The third quarter included deadly anti-government protests across the country, starting in late August and running into September.

The government launched a 24.44 trillion rupiah ($1.5 billion) stimulus package in June, and exports grew every month from July to September even as a 19 per cent tariff on U.S. imports from Indonesia took effect in August.