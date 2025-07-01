Logo
Business

Indonesian annual inflation at 1.87% in June, just above expectations
Business

Indonesian annual inflation at 1.87% in June, just above expectations

Indonesian annual inflation at 1.87% in June, just above expectations

A vendor selling chilies waits for customers at a traditional market, in Jakarta, Indonesia October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

01 Jul 2025 12:38PM
JAKARTA :Indonesia's annual inflation rate was 1.87 per cent in June, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday, just above market expectations.

A Reuters poll of analysts had expected an annual inflation rate of 1.80 per cent in June. Bank Indonesia has a target range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for inflation.

Core inflation data will be released later on Tuesday. 

The central bank paused its easing cycle at a policy review last month, but said there was still room to cut rates given moderate inflation and the need to support economic activity.

Source: Reuters
