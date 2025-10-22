Indonesia's central bank pauses rate cuts, flags more easing

JAKARTA :Indonesia's central bank unexpectedly kept key interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, pausing after three successive cuts, as policymakers assess the impact of previous reductions.

Bank Indonesia kept the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 per cent. Of 28 economists polled by Reuters, 21 had expected a 25 basis points cut, with the rest predicting no change. The overnight deposit and lending rates were also kept unchanged.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said there was still room for further rate cuts due to expected low inflation through 2026, but BI's current goal was to get commercial banks to lower their lending rates to ease pressure on businesses and households.

"After six rate cuts, our focus now is on strengthening transmission of monetary policies that we have carried out," Warjiyo told an online press conference.

The decision to hold rates steady was consistent with the central bank's efforts to maintain rupiah stability while also working to improve monetary policy transmission, the central bank said in a statement.

Since September 2024, Bank Indonesia has lowered rates six times, totalling 150 basis points. However, banks have on average only lowered borrowing rates by 15 bps so far this year, while undisbursed loans stood at 2,374.8 trillion rupiah ($143.32 billion), BI said.

To strengthen transmission, BI from December 1 will expand its liquidity incentive to banks that commit to cutting their interest rates in line with benchmark rates.

Currently, banks that lend to certain sectors can reduce required reserve level by up to 5 per centage points. BI will add 50 bps additional reduction for banks committing to lowering lending rates. The current reserve requirement ratio is 9 per cent.

BI maintains the outlook for 2025 GDP at slightly above the mid-point of the 4.6 per cent to 5.4 per cent forecast range and anticipates higher growth in 2026.

CURRENCY INTERVENTION AMID CAPITAL OUTFLOWS

The rate pause also took into account the rupiah's movements amid market uncertainties, including the impact of U.S. tariffs on global trade, Warjiyo said.

The rupiah erased earlier losses on Wednesday to trade 0.1 per cent stronger after the decision. The currency is down by 3 per cent against the dollar this year, one of the weakest in emerging Asia. Analysts have flagged fiscal management and central bank independence as key concerns.

Warjiyo said BI had intervened to defend the currency, especially as the central bank recorded $5.26 billion net portfolio outflows between September and October 20.

Some economists still see BI continuing to cut rates through 2026.

"While counting on gradual policy transmission and other macroprudential measures, we still retain our call for at least one more cut this quarter to underscore the BI's growth-supportive stance," DBS Bank economist Radhika Rao said, maintaining her forecast for 50 bps in cuts between this quarter and next.

President Prabowo Subianto seeks to lift economic growth to 8 per cent during his term, from around 5 per cent in the post-pandemic era. For 2026, he has set a target of 5.4 per cent.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has said BI should be able to lower its benchmark rate to 3.5 per cent if inflation remains stable at 2.5 per cent.

BI targets inflation within a 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent range. The September annual inflation rate was 2.65 per cent.

($1=16,570.0000 rupiah)