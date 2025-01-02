Logo
Business

Indonesia's Dec inflation at 1.57% y/y, as expected
Indonesia's Dec inflation at 1.57% y/y, as expected

FILE PHOTO: Aman Iskandar, a vendor, 52, sorts tomatoes while waiting for customers at a traditional market, in Jakarta, Indonesia October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File photo

02 Jan 2025 12:15PM (Updated: 02 Jan 2025 12:24PM)
JAKARTA : Indonesia's annual inflation rate in December was 1.57 per cent, barely changed from 1.55 per cent in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, and close to economists' estimate of a 1.60 per cent rate in a Reuters poll.

The annual core inflation rate, which strips out government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, was 2.26 per cent in December, the same as November and close to the poll forecast of 2.28 per cent.

The country's central bank has targeted inflation in 2024 and 2025 to be within a range of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Policymakers at Bank Indonesia have repeatedly said they were monitoring global developments to determine the right time to continue easing monetary policy.

The central bank cut rates in September, but has since paused despite inflation being at near the lower end of its target range, due to financial market volatility and weakness in the rupiah currency.

Source: Reuters

