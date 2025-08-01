Indonesia's exports up 11.29% y/y in June

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

JAKARTA :Indonesia's exports in June rose 11.29 per cent on a yearly basis to $23.44 billion, data from the country's statistics bureau showed on Friday, higher than the 10.41 per cent forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Indonesian exporters in recent months have brought forward their shipments to the United States ahead of the latest deadline set by President Donald Trump for tariff negotiations.

Indonesia emerged as one of the earliest countries to strike a deal with Washington to lower the U.S. tariff to 19 per cent, from a previously threatened level of 32 per cent, ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.

In the negotiations, Jakarta agreed to eliminate most tariffs affecting U.S. industrial and agricultural products and to buy more American goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order saying the new tariff rates will be implemented in seven days.

Southeast Asia's largest economy booked a $4.11 billion surplus in June, higher than the poll's forecast of $3.45 billion but down slightly from $4.30 billion in May.

June imports were worth $19.33 billion, up 4.28 per cent from a year earlier.