JAKARTA : Indonesia's foreign direct investment last year was 900.2 trillion rupiah ($55.33 billion), up 21 per cent on a yearly basis, the investment ministry said on Friday.

FDI in the fourth quarter was 245.8 trillion rupiah, a 33.3 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, versus the third quarter's growth of 18.6 per cent.

The data excludes investment in financial and oil and gas sectors.

($1 = 16,270.0000 rupiah)