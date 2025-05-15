Indonesia's statistics bureau changes timing for trade data publication

JAKARTA :Indonesia's statistics bureau said it had changed the release schedule for monthly trade figures, and the publication of April trade data that was expected on Thursday will now be released on June 2.

The bureau said the schedule for future releases had been changed from mid-month immediately after the data period to early in the following month. As an example, May trade data would be released in early July.

"As part of our commitment to provide quality data, we will no longer release temporary export and import figures that are usually issued mid-month," the bureau said in a statement.

Under the new schedule, the bureau said inflation and trade data would be released on the same day, but the datasets would be for different months as the inflation report covers the immediately preceding month.