Indonesia's trade surplus seen narrowing to $3.45 billion in June: Reuters poll

JAKARTA :Indonesia's trade surplus is expected to have narrowed month-on-month in June to $3.45 billion as import growth is expected to have accelerated last month, while exports also continued to rise, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

In May, the trade surplus was at $4.3 billion.

The largest economy in Southeast Asia has posted a monthly trade surplus since 2020, driven by a commodity boom, but it has been moderating gradually due to weak global demand.

The median forecast of 17 economists, surveyed by Reuters this month, estimated the rise in imports for June at 6.5 per cent versus a 4.14 per cent increase in May.

Exports likely grew at 10.41 per cent year-over-year in June, higher than the 9.68 per cent recorded in May.

On Friday, the statistics bureau will also announce Indonesia's consumer price index data for July.

