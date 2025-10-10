Indonesia's waste-to-energy plan for 33 cities may require $5.5 billion in funding, minister says

JAKARTA :Indonesia's plan to build waste-to-energy projects in 33 cities across the country may require around 91 trillion rupiah ($5.49 billion) in funding, investment minister Rosan Roeslani told reporters on Friday.

The programme, designed to address a waste crisis in some parts of the country, will be launched in 10 cities next month, Rosan said.

"One area can have several plants," said Rosan, who is also the head of sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia. "We will launch the programme in early November."

The priority cities include Jakarta, where there will be four to five sites, as well as other cities in the Java and Bali regions, Rosan said previously.

Partnering with technology providers, Danantara will invest in the projects, while state utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara will take on the electricity they generate.

($1 = 16,570 rupiah)