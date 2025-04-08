Infineon Technologies to buy Marvell's auto ethernet business for $2.5 billion

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Monday it would buy Marvell Technology's automotive ethernet business for about $2.5 billion in cash, to expand its microcontroller segment.

The automotive ethernet business, which will become a part of Infineon's automotive division, is expected to generate revenue between $225 million and $250 million in the calendar year 2025, with a gross margin of nearly 60 per cent.

Infineon has secured acquisition financing from banks and will incur additional debt to finance the deal and expects it to close this year.