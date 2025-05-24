Informatica explores sale again, Salesforce among suitors

Informatica is exploring a sale after attracting renewed takeover interest from suitors, including Salesforce, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Shares of Informatica had surged as much as 20 per cent in afternoon trading after Bloomberg News first reported that the two companies are in discussion again. They were up 2.8 per cent in extended trading.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Informatica offers subscription-based data management services over cloud and helps automate tasks for its customers.

Salesforce and Informatica abandoned their advanced talks for a deal in April 2024 after failing to agree on the terms, Reuters reported.

If a deal is reached, it could be announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg News reported, adding that a final decision has not been made yet and other buyers may turn up, with Cloud Software Group also interested in a deal.