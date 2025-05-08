Instacart CEO Fidji Simo to join OpenAI in new leadership role

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo is joining OpenAI as the company's chief of applications, the ChatGPT maker said on Thursday.

Altman will remain the CEO of OpenAI and will continue to directly oversee all pillars of OpenAI, including compute and applications, the firm said.

Simo will transition from her role at Instacart over the next few months and join OpenAI later this year.

Instacart said that the company's new CEO will be announced soon and that Simo will also remain Chair of the Instacart Board to support the new CEO.

The Information first reported the development and said that OpenAI was in talks with a senior tech executive to oversee some of the company's divisions. (This story has been refiled to correct a typo in the Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 1)