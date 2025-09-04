Instagram rolls out iPad app with Reels at the center to take on TikTok

Instagram launched a dedicated iPad application on Wednesday, placing its short-form video feature Reels at the center of the redesigned interface as parent company Meta intensifies competition with TikTok.

The app addresses longstanding complaints about Instagram’s iPad experience, which previously required using a scaled-up iPhone version with blurry visuals and missing features.

The new app, available globally on devices running iPadOS 15.1 and later, opens directly to a Reels feed — a nod to what Instagram calls 'lean-back entertainment' — with Stories pinned at the top and one-tap access to messaging.

Reels, which accounts for more than 20 per cent of time users spend on Instagram, represents a central pillar in Meta's strategy to boost engagement across its platforms in the competitive short-form video market.

The iPad app adds a Following tab with multiple viewing options, including recommended posts, content from mutual followers and chronological feeds. Users can reorder feed options to prioritize preferred content.

The interface supports multitasking layouts that show messages and notifications side by side, and lets comments expand without interrupting video playback.

The app is available for free on Apple’s App Store. Instagram said an optimized version for Android tablets will be released soon.