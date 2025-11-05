Insurance tech firm Exzeo raises $168 million in US IPO

Insurance technology firm Exzeo Group raised $168 million in its U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, pricing its shares within its marketed range and becoming the latest insurance company to proceed with its listing plans.

The Tampa, Florida-based company sold 8 million shares priced at $21 apiece in the IPO, compared with its marketed range of $20 and $22, giving it a potential valuation of about $1.91 billion.

Exzeo's parent company, HCI Group, will retain an 81.5 per cent stake following the offering.

U.S. IPO activity has rebounded strongly after an earlier slowdown triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's shifting trade policies and broader market volatility.

Investor appetite for new listings has improved, but the recent government shutdown has caused short-term delays in the IPO pipeline.

Exzeo joins a string of insurance firms that have gone public this year, including Accelerant and Neptune Insurance, both of which were well-received on their debut.

Exzeo was established in 2012 and provides insurance technology and operational solutions through its proprietary platform, offering software and analytics tools for property and casualty insurers to streamline underwriting, claims, and policy management.

The company will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XZO". Truist Securities, Citizens Capital Markets and William Blair were the joint bookrunning managers for the offering.