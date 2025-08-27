Insurer Prudential first-half profit rises, unveils $1.1 billion buyback

Insurer Prudential PLC on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent rise in new business profit for the first half due to better performance across most of its markets, while it also announced a cumulative $1.1 billion buyback over the next two years.

The London and Hong Kong dual-listed company posted new business profit, on a traditional embedded value basis, of $1.26 billion for the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.12 billion a year ago.

Prudential said it will be returning capital worth $1.1 billion to shareholders via a buyback of $500 million in 2026 and $600 million in 2027. It has an ongoing buyback of $2 billion announced in June last year.

"In addition, we intend to return initial net proceeds from the potential IPO of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company," the firm added in its statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

ICICI Prudential Asset Management is a joint venture between India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, which holds a 51 per cent stake, and Prudential, which owns the remaining 49 per cent.

In February, Prudential said it was considering listing its Indian joint venture.

The insurer declared an interim dividend of 7.71 cents per share, up from 6.84 cents declared a year ago.